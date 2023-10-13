IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PSX opened at $110.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

