IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at $193,237,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,912 shares of company stock worth $22,679,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.