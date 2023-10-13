IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,809,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,237,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,912 shares of company stock worth $22,679,843 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

