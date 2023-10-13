IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $151.15 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

