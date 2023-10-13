IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.81 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.54 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

