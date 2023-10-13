IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $245.98 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

