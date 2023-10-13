IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.09 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

