IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.18 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

