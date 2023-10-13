IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after buying an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after buying an additional 231,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $156.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

