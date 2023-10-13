IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 369.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

