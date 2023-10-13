IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

