IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Down 2.2 %

SYY stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

