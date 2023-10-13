IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

