IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,550 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

