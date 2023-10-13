IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,803 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

