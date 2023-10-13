IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after buying an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.07.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

MSCI opened at $520.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.27. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

