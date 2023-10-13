IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 254 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $101.86 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a 200 day moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

