IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 431 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 964.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $260.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.57 and its 200 day moving average is $280.98. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.41 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

