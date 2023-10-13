IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 908 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $447.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.11 and a 200 day moving average of $381.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $457.66.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.