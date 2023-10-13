IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.26 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.