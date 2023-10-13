Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Patrick Mutz Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($48,076.92).
Image Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Image Resources
