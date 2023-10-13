Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$111.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$81.31.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$83.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.68. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.0823681 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.20%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.