Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

In related news, Director Joseph Morea acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

