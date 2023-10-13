Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infosys by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Infosys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,786,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

