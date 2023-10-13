InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.8-123.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

INMD opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. InMode has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. InMode had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after buying an additional 58,953 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

