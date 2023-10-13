Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,500 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,605.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF opened at $13.29 on Friday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.