Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,500 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,605.0 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF opened at $13.29 on Friday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.
Inpex Company Profile
