Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases 9,002 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) insider Isabel Liu bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,011.78 ($9,806.34).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Isabel Liu bought 2,798 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £3,581.44 ($4,383.65).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

GRID opened at GBX 88.46 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.56. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176 ($2.15). The company has a market cap of £507.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

