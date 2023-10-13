Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells 13,147 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,694,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,124 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $1,165,804.92.

On Friday, October 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $1,175,168.24.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,137,609.91.

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,132,351.11.

On Friday, September 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $1,142,429.72.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02.

On Monday, September 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $1,154,175.13.

On Friday, September 22nd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,159,068.75.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,178,192.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $1,191,381.14.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

