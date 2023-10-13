Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $3,063,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total transaction of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $6,862,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $2,499,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $7,223,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.