Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $427,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $646,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $587,437.89.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 981.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

