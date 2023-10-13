Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

