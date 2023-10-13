Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integral Ad Science from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

