IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Up 10%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 93,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 117,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.50.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

