International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $131,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM opened at $141.25 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

