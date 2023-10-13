International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $4,418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 568,762 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

IFF stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.