International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
