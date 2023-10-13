Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $61,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $543.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

