Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading Down 7.4%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 1,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Inventronics Stock Down 7.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 43.48%.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

