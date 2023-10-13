Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $25.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.