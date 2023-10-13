Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the September 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $25.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

