Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $141.20. 325,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,170. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

