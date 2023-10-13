Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 3.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 124,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,117. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.