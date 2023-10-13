Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

