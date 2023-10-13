Investors Buy High Volume of Live Nation Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,675 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 3,052 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after acquiring an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

