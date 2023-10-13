Invst LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

