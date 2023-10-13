iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) vs. Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Head to Head Contrast

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ – Get Free Report) and Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sadot Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Sadot Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.00 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Sadot Group $161.70 million 0.20 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -3.99

Profitability

Sadot Group has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Sadot Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iPic Entertainment and Sadot Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment, Inc. engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

