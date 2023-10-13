iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.33 and a 200 day moving average of $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

