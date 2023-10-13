iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

