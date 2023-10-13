iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,197,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.20. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

