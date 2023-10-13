iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $148,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

