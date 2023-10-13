iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,103,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 104,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

